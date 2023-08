Entrepreneur delivered defective body armor to AFU for almost UAH 6 million. He faces 12 years in prison

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the Economic Security Bureau (ESBU), exposed in the Zakarpattia Region a scheme of large-scale theft of public money during the purchase of personal protective equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. For budgetary funds, the organizers of the transaction delivered 350 units of defective body armor to one of the military units of the region. This is stated in the message of the SSU.

As noted, during the test of body armor, it was found that the purchased products do not meet the declared technical characteristics of the 4th class of protection and are dangerous for use in combat conditions.

Thus, the persons involved disrupted the execution of the corresponding defense order for almost UAH 6 million. The entire batch of poor quality products was removed and sent to the manufacturer to eliminate the shortcomings.

According to the investigation, the director of the local commercial structure was involved in the organization of the transaction.

Law enforcers found that the entrepreneur signed an agreement with representatives of the regional military registration and enlistment office for the supply of bulletproof vests to Ukrainian defenders. At the same time, their cost was artificially inflated, and the quality did not meet the requirements of the state standard.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the director of the supplier was informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of office);

part 1 of Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means).

Currently, the indictment against the person involved has been sent to court. An investigation is ongoing to prosecute all those involved in the exposed scheme.

First of all, involvement in the illegal activities of officials of the military enlistment office, which ordered military products, is checked.

The criminals face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

