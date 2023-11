President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced the Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, instead of the former head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection Yurii Shchyhol.

This is stated in decree No. 771 of November 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree states that the changes in the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief took place on the basis of the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 20, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yurii Shchyhol from the position of head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection and appointed Dmytro Makovskyi as the acting head of the Service.

On the same day, it became known that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau served the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, his deputy and other officials with the suspicion of embezzlement of state funds in the amount of over UAH 62 million.

In the phone of the ex-head of the State Service for Special Communications Shchyhol, law enforcement officers found a crypto-wallet in which cryptocurrency with a total value of almost USD 1.5 million is stored. In addition, EUR 82,000 and USD 72,000 in cash were found at him during the searches.