The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Yurii Shchyhol as the Chairman of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection and appointed Dmytro Makovskyi as the provisional Chairman of the Service.

This is stated in the message of the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet also dismissed Viktor Zhora from the post of the Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on digital development, digital transformation and digitalization.

Makovskyi has served as the First Deputy Chairman of the State Special Communications Service since July 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Yurii Shchyhol as the Chairman of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.