The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said that information about the alleged mining of a section of the state border with Hungary is not true.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement on Wednesday, November 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The department draws attention to the fact that now a fake video is actively circulating on the network.

On it, a man in military uniform and with his face closed, calling himself a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, allegedly claims to have received an order to begin mining the territory near the border with Hungary.

It is noted that a number of Telegram channels and pages on social networks have already picked up the fake video, saying that mining is carried out to allegedly stop border violators.

"Information about the mining of the border with Hungary is not true and is fake! We ask you not to spread false messages and consciously analyze information," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced the mass distribution of letters to electronic mailboxes of Ukrainians. They are talking about a shortage of drugs that allegedly began in the country.

Recall that earlier this month, the russian occupiers began to spread fake information about the alleged increase in the electricity tariff in Ukraine from 2024.

We also reported that the statements of the russian media about the alleged retreat of the russian army on the left bank of the Kherson Region are part of the information campaign against Ukraine.