Media of the aggressor country reported the "regrouping" of russian troops on the left-bank part of the Kherson Region, which has not yet been recorded, thus, the russians are conducting an information operation against Ukraine.

The National Resistance Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian propagandists launched an operation to distract the Defense Forces of Ukraine and announced the withdrawal of their troops from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region," the statement said.

The National Resistance Center reports with reference to the inhabitants of the occupied part of the Kherson Region that so far no corresponding movements of russians have been recorded.

"Therefore, we can state that an information operation against Ukraine is currently taking place. Nevertheless, we note that the withdrawal of russian troops from the Kherson Region is a matter of time," the National Resistance Center added.

On Monday morning, russian state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported with reference to the ministry of defense of the russian federation about the "regrouping" of russian forces on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

In particular, RIA Novosti wrote that "assessing the current situation, the command of the “Dnepr” group decided to transfer troops to more favorable positions east of the Dnieper."

It was noted that after the "regrouping" part of the forces "that will be involved in the offensive in other directions" will allegedly be released.

Subsequently, both news agencies indicated that the news was "annulled," and the russian publication RBC wrote allegedly with reference to the ministry of defense of the russian federation that the publication of such messages is a "provocation."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the russian military was mining critical infrastructure in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson Region.

