There will be no increase in electricity tariff from January 1, 2024 - Energy Ministry

An increase in tariffs for the population is currently not expected. Any other information is a russian throw-in into Ukraine's information space to sow panic and mistrust in society.

This was announced in the statement of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Friday, November 17.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that today a number of mass media and Telegram channels spread unreliable information about the alleged increase in the electricity tariff for the population from January 1, 2024, referring in their reports to the interview of the head of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission), Kostiantyn Ushchapovskyi. However, the Energy Commission publicly denied the speaker's words. The aggressor state, in addition to hostilities at the front, is waging an information war against Ukraine, the department notes.

"Therefore, unreliable information about power outages, the power system not being ready for winter, or tariff increases are constantly being spread by the russians in our information space. Their goal is to sow fear, panic, reduce public faith in Victory and, as a result, weaken the entire country and our ability to resist enemy. That is why playing along with this russian IPSO by Ukrainian journalists is unacceptable," the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy officially informs that there is currently no increase in tariffs for the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the aggressor state of russia is trying to destabilize the situation in Ukraine in order to remove the government.

On November 15, the propaganda of the russian federation spread the fake "order" of Zelenskyy to surrender Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.

On October 16, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that russia is trying to form a new agent network in Ukraine with the aim of internal division of the country.