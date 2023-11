Air alerts will not be reduced in Ukraine due to takeoff of russian MiGs - Ihnat

The duration of air alerts due to the takeoff of russian MiG-31s will not be reduced, as there is not always information about the presence or absence of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles on board the aircraft.

Colonel Yurii Ihnat, head of the public relations service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of Ukrainian Radio on Wednesday, November 22.

Ihnat explained that the Air Force did not receive any instructions to change the notification system in the event of a MiG-31 takeoff. According to him, the danger will be declared in case of any activity of the aggressor state - attack drones, missile attack, tactical aviation or rocket salvo fire systems.

"For us, the public notification scheme will not change. We are trying to do it as soon as possible on the official Telegram channel. As for what the threat level will be, in other words, what color to draw the map - it will be decided at the highest level," Ihnat stressed.

The spokesperson of the Air Force explained that it is impossible to risk the safety of people, therefore, for every takeoff of the MiG-31, an air alert will be announced, even if it will fly without a missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, russian dictator vladimir putin instructed to start regular patrolling of the Black Sea. Aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles will be used for this.

On October 18, Yurii Ihnat announced that the flights of Kinzhal missile carriers will lead to more frequent announcement of air alerts.

On November 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had instructed the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers to propose a solution so that the flights of russian Kinzhal aircraft carriers do not paralyze the country for hours.