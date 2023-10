In the case of constant patrolling of the Black Sea by MiG-31K aircraft of the aggressor state of russia, in Ukraine an air alert will be announced with each takeoff. This is how Air Force spokesman Colonel Yurii Ihnat commented to the Ukrainian Pravda online publication on the relevant statement of dictator vladimir putin, accused of war crimes, on Wednesday, October 18.

Ihnat explained that the russian Air Force patrols the airspace of the Black Sea with fighter jets and spies every day, so the threats of the russian dictator do not change anything for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. But thanks to the technical characteristics of the Kinzhal missiles, the aggressor can launch these missiles over Ukraine both from the northern and eastern directions, and now from the Black Sea, Ihnat said.

"Of course, upon receiving information about the takeoff of the MiG-31K with the Kinzhal, (in Ukraine, - ed.) the air alert will be activated," Ihnat stressed.

According to the spokesman of the Air Force, putin's threats can be directed at the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, which potentially fall into the damage zone of the Kinzhal missiles. According to Ihnat, in response, NATO countries can raise their fighter jets to intercept russian aircraft in neutral airspace over the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, the russian dictator vladimir putin, accused of war crimes, said that he had ordered to start patrolling the Black Sea with aircraft equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

On August 12, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 13 hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

It will be recalled that the Ukrainian military managed to shoot down a Kinzhal missile for the first time on May 4, 2023, when the invaders tried to attack Kyiv.