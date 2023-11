President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers to propose a solution so that the sorties of russian aircraft carrying Kinzhal missiles not paralyze the country for hours.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Separately, I instructed the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and the Cabinet to propose a solution so that the sorties of Kinzhal carriers not paralyze the country for hours," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said that on Friday, November 17, he held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, at which, in particular, they considered the provision of defense forces in 2024 and the situation at the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that russia is able to continue the so-called tactics of terrorism, when, due to the threat of strikes in Ukraine, long-term alarms may be declared, in particular, due to the fact that the russians began to practice refueling aircraft in the air. So on November 10, the alarm throughout Ukraine lasted 3.5 hours.