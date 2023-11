Biden and Xi Jinping miss G20 meeting, where Putin spoke for the first time in two years

US President Joe Biden and President of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping refused to participate in the G20 virtual summit, before which russian dictator vladimir putin addressed the audience.

This was reported by the Bloomberg agency on Wednesday, November 22, with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting of the G20 leaders. Putin read his usual speech from the cards that the aggressor state is allegedly not guilty of anything, but it is necessary to "stop the tragedy". According to the dictator, "no one is thinking about this except russia." The President of the People's Republic of China and Joe Biden were not present at the meeting of the G20 leaders, although putin spoke at this event for the first time since 2021.

"Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said at a briefing on Tuesday that the "vast majority" of G20 leaders will participate in a video meeting on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden is skipping the summit and the Kremlin has confirmed that russian president vladimir putin will address the gathering of world leaders," Bloomberg writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, it became known that Ukraine is not among the list of invitees to the next G20 summit in India, instead russian dictator vladimir putin was listed among the permanent members.

On March 3, the participants of the G20 events in India mocked the speech of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state of russia, sergey lavrov.

We will remind you that on November 16, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada asked the G20 participants to exclude russia from the organization.