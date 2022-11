The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the G20 participants with a request to exclude Russia from the organization.

310 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 8203, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the explanatory note to the appeal, the MPs noted that on February 24, the Russian Federation began a new stage of an undeclared war against Ukraine, despite warnings from world leaders about the inadmissibility of such actions.

Its activities are accompanied by unprecedented war crimes, massive attacks on civilian infrastructure with the aim of causing a humanitarian catastrophe, as well as the destruction of the civilian population, which has all the signs of genocide.

In addition, Russia resorts to nuclear blackmail, violates the norms of international law and poses a threat to the security of the entire world.

In view of this, the Verkhovna Rada refers to the G20 regarding the exclusion of the Russian Federation from the organization, as the country does not comply with any principle of the Group of Twenty.

The Verkhovna Rada also appealed to intensify the sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation in order to stop the war and the global world crisis, and also called to condemn the terrorist actions of the Russian Federation, which are aimed at the destruction of Ukraine, genocide, destabilization of the energy system and food security of the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the massive missile attack by Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine on Tuesday, November 15, a response to his peace plan, which he announced during his video address to the participants of the Group of Twenty summit, and a slap in the face of the G20.