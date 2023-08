Ukraine is not among the list of invitees to the next G20 summit in India, instead Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is listed among the permanent members. This is stated on the G20 website.

"The 18th G20 Summit of Heads of State and Government in New Delhi will be the culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year between ministers, senior officials and civil society. The G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted as a result of the summit in New Delhi, which will indicate the commitment of the leaders to the priorities that were discussed and agreed upon during the relevant meetings of ministers and working groups," the message said.

The website lists the participants expected to arrive at the summit. Among them are permanent members of the G20, including the Presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, Brazil's Lula Da Silva, France's Emmanuel Macron, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as China's leader Xi Jinping. Russian dictator Putin is also on this list.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, and the President of Spain Pedro Sanchez are among those invited separately.

The list of invitees also includes representatives of Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman and the UAE. Instead, Ukraine is not on the list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, the participants of the G20 events in India ridiculed the speech of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.

On March 2, in India, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Lavrov held a face-to-face conversation for the first time in a year since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On November 16, the Verkhovna Rada asked the G20 members to exclude Russia from the organization.