Invaders damage water supply network in Nikopol, people asked to stock up on water

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region, on November 22, the occupying troops of russia hit the water supply network.

Nikopol Mayor Oleksandr Saiuk called on residents to replenish water supplies due to the fact that "an emergency situation arose."

He also added that works to restore sustainable water supply will take time and safe conditions.

According to the results of a conference call on November 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that specialized services are already working to restore the presentation of water to people. The Office of the President, in his words, keeps this issue under control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, November 21, the aviation of the russian occupation army dropped 25 guided bombs on the territory of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region for an hour and a half.

On November 16, the russian occupiers fired on Bilozerka, Kherson Region, as a result of which an infrastructure object was destroyed.

Earlier, the Ukrainian mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Volodymyr Kovalenko, said that the russian officers left the city, which actually turned into a total dump.