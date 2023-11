Occupiers destroy infrastructure facility near Kherson, several settlements without power

Russian occupation troops fired on the village of Bilozerka in the right-bank part of the Kherson Region. Four people became victims of the shelling, and a critical infrastructure facility was destroyed.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram.

The russian occupiers damaged several private households and the building of a local store. The body of a killed man was discovered under the rubble of one of the houses.

Four people were also injured in the attack: a 62-year-old man and three women aged 28, 35 and 56.

Prokudin also added that the fire of the russians led to the destruction of a critical infrastructure facility. Currently, Bilozerka and the surrounding villages are without electricity.

According to him, energy staff will begin repair work when the security situation allows.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, November 15, russian troops opened fire 94 times in the direction of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region.