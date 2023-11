In the occupied Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson Region, which is on the front line and constantly under fire, there are practically no russian officers left, and the city itself has been turned into a garbage dump.

The mayor of the city, Volodymyr Kovalenko, informed Radio Svoboda about this.

"In the city itself, there is constant thunder, constant shelling. In this regard, the absolute majority of residents try not to be on the streets, only in case of great necessity. As for the actions of the occupiers, according to the information I have, and it is there almost every day, almost all private and non-commissioned officers remained on the front line. The officers went to the rear," he said.

According to Kovalenko, residents of Nova Kakhovka have no access to certain streets, and the invaders shoot without warning at violators of this ban.

"This is a park area, everything is mined there, everything is in reinforced concrete structures, everything is overgrown with weeds. The city was turned into a garbage dump. And mortars and machine guns were placed on the second floors and on the roofs of residential buildings," he added.

We will remind you that in August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post of the occupiers in Nova Kakhovka.

In addition, the russian invaders are trying to arrange logistics for themselves on the occupied left bank of the Kherson Region due to the approach of winter.