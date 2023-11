The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, despite rainy and snowy weather.

This is reported in the ISW report.

At the same time, the russian shelling of the right bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region has noticeably decreased due to bad weather conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to strengthen Ukrainian potential before the winter period of the war during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on November 20.

ISW experts report that both the russian Armed Forces and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have difficulties with controlling drones, including for adjusting artillery fire due to bad weather conditions along the entire front line.

ISW is confident that the freezing winter weather conditions will likely lead to a resumption of more active hostilities, while the ongoing rainy weather is unlikely to halt Ukrainian and russian advance attempts.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine "retaliated" for the 128th brigade by hitting russian marines during their awards ceremony.

We also wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied the possibility of negotiations with the russian federation despite Ukrainians being tired of the war.