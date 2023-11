On November 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked the highly classified place of formation and awarding of the 810th Sevastopol Marine Brigade of the aggressor state of russia, which was dedicated to the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery. The commander of the Ptakhy Madiara air reconnaissance group, a fighter with the call sign Madiar, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Jaga-jaga, mf, scums. REVENGE for the 128th. 25 witnesses of kobzon. 100+ defected. X- loss of the command staff, strictly classified by the incoming commission. Retribution. Taste: Sunday, November 19, exactly on the day of the worm’s missile troops and artillery," the fighter wrote.

According to him, the retaliation against the occupiers took place two weeks after the death of soldiers of the 128th Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade from a missile attack by the aggressor state of russia. The aggressor's troops carefully prepared and masked the awarding place on the edge of the forest. The command of the aggressor's troops was several hours late, but the Ukrainian military waited patiently, Madiar wrote.

The fighter advised to follow obituaries, especially in publics from the temporarily occupied Crimea and around the main hospital named after Burdenko to find out the extent of the occupiers' losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, the 128th separate Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers from a russian attack on November 3 in a front-line village in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On November 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that criminal proceedings had been registered over the death of soldiers of the 128th Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor state of russia.

On November 5, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Ministry of Defense inspectorate to find out the circumstances of the death of soldiers from the 128th Separate Zakarpattia Mountain Assault Brigade.