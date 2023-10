Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi asked the High Anti-Corruption Court and the Prosecutor General's Office to transfer his case to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) for investigation.

This follows from a statement by court, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In his complaint to the court, Kolomoiskyi referred to the fact that JSC CB PrivatBank applied for involvement in criminal proceedings dated August 11, 2023, on the grounds of criminal offenses provided for by Section 4 of Article 190, Section 5 of Article 191, Section 2 of Article 200, Section 3 of Article 209 of the Penal Code of Ukraine, as a victim.

"Since JSC CB PrivatBank is currently, in accordance with the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 594 dated May 6, 2019, a state bank with a 100% state ownership structure, in accordance with the requirements of Article 216 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, believes that a pre-trial investigation should be carried out by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine," Kolomoisky noted.

According to the court, this position of Kolomoisky was not documented.

"Yes, according to the investigative version of events, the criminal offenses that caused damage to JSC KB PrivatBank and for which Kolomoisky was notified of suspicion were committed in 2013, when the share of state and communal property was absent from the bank's charter capital," the court documents say.

Thus, Kolomoiskyi was refused a change of jurisdiction in the case.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the prosecutor admitted in court that businessman Ihor Kolomoisky's bail was increased because the NACB took over the case.

The investigators of the Bureau of Economic Security cannot find the original loan agreements in the case against the oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion of PrivatBank.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Prosecutor General's Office uncovered new facts about the criminal activity of the owner of a large financial and industrial group, Ihor Kolomoiskyi. It served him with a new suspicion of embezzlement and embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion.

Kolomoiskyi was remanded in custody, and the bail was increased eight times to UAH 4 billion.