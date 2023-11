Occupiers actively attack in east of Ukraine, but have no success - General Staff

The troops of the aggressor country of the russian federation tried to storm near Klishchiyivka, to the east of Pivdenne, in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka, and did not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region, but they did not succeed. In total, in the east of the country, defenders repelled more than 40 enemy attacks.

This was announced in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the past day, 48 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 61 air strikes, launched more than 60 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and east of Pivdenne of the Donetsk Region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and gain foothold on the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Avdiyivka axis, the occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne and Pervomayske in the Donetsk Region were unsuccessful, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks there.

In the Maryinka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka, Donetsk Region. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk axis, the occupiers carried out assaults near Staromayorske, Donetsk Region, without success.

In the Lyman axis, the occupiers conducted assaults near Siversk, Donetsk Region, without success.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis, the enemy carried out assaults in Synkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv Region, where the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the russians conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Robotyne and Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the zone of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counterbattery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

In the area of responsibility of the North OSTG in the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, carry out active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the command post, 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit the command post, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 warehouses of enemy ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (Magyar) reported that on November 19, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the occupiers who had gathered for the award ceremony.

According to Magyar, 25 occupiers were killed on the spot, and more than 100 persons were wounded.

He called this strike revenge for the servicemen of the 128th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on whom the russians fired a missile during the formation and award ceremony.