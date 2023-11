The 128th separate mountain-assault Zakarpattia brigade confirmed the death of 19 soldiers from a russian attack on November 3 in a front-line village in the Zaporizhzhia Region. 128 separate mountain-assault brigade announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A missile attack by an insidious enemy killed 19 soldiers of the 128th separate mountain-assault Zakarpattia brigade. Now a thorough examination of all the circumstances of the tragedy is being carried out, until it is over we ask you not to spread unverified, often fake information," the message says.

128 separate mountain-assault brigade notes that the best soldiers were killed as a result of this strike, the brigade expresses its condolences to the relatives of the victims and promises to pay 100 times more for their brothers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday, November 5, in a traditional evening video message, that criminal proceedings have been registered over the death of soldiers of the 128th Zakarpattia separate mountain-assault brigade as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor state of russia, which occurred in the Zaporizhzhia Region. The investigation must establish whose orders were wrong. Zelenskyy said that this tragedy could have been avoided, so it is important to find out the full truth about the circumstances and give answers to relatives and society.

On November 5, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov instructed the Ministry of Defense inspectorate to find out the circumstances of the death of soldiers from the 128th Zakarpattia separate mountain-assault brigade.

The Department of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) reported in its Telegram channel that on November 3 in the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy carried out sneak attacks on 26 populated areas, in particular, hit with an Iskander-M missile the personnel of the 128 separate mountain-assault brigade, as a result of which servicemen were killed, and local residents were also injured of various degrees of severity.

The military reported on social media that the russian army attacked Ukrainian soldiers in the front-line village of the Zaporizhzhia Region, who were probably gathered in one place to be awarded in honor of the Day of Missile Troops and Artillery, previously there may be more than 20 killed.