The US Department of Defense denies information that since the start of Israel's war against Hamas, supplies of ammunition to Ukraine have dropped by 30%.

This was stated by the Pentagon's Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh during the briefing, European Pravda writes.

"I wouldn't say that. We were able to provide Ukraine with everything it needed during its counteroffensive, and we will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs as we enter the winter," she said.

The representative of the Pentagon assured that the US is able to support both Ukraine and Israel at the same time, and that Washington will continue to do so. She again emphasized the necessary help of the Congress in approving the bill on support of Ukraine.

"So the only way we can continue to support Ukraine is if Congress passes this additional funding that we've been asking for," Singh concluded.

As a reminder, Ukraine expects that during the meeting of the EU Council in December, decisions will be made on the opening of negotiations on the accession and supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US will provide military aid to Ukraine, but the "packages" will be smaller.