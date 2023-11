US will provide military aid to Ukraine, but "packages" will be smaller. Pentagon explained why

Funding delays have forced the US to begin limiting the flow of military aid to Ukraine, as the Pentagon has only USD 1 billion left to replenish the stockpile of weapons that have been sent to the country.

This was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, at a briefing, European Pravda writes.

"We were forced to limit our support to Ukraine," Singh said.

"Allies and partners continue to support Ukraine, we continue to support Ukraine in what they need in their struggle. You saw the aid package that we presented last week. We will continue to provide packages, they will just be smaller," she explained.

Singh called on Congress to break the deadlock and approve the Biden administration's request for USD 61.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine to fight russia, part of a USD 106 billion package that would include aid to Israel and settlement of the US-Mexico border. Republicans in the House of Representatives are trying to split aid to Ukraine and Israel, which the White House opposes.

According to Singh, the Biden administration also has the ability to send up to USD 4.9 billion worth of arms to Ukraine, granted under other powers of Congress.

Singh also said that the US has spent about 95% of the previous funding for Ukraine, which she said was more than USD 60 billion. According to her, the remaining USD 1 billion is part of a program that allows President Joe Biden to send existing American military equipment to Ukraine and replace it with new orders.

We will remind, earlier the representative of the White House clarified that the USA used more than 90% of the funds for security assistance for Ukraine. The other 6% are economic, financial and humanitarian aid.