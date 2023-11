Ukraine expects that at meeting of EU Council in December, decisions will be made on opening of negotiations o

Ukraine expects that during the meeting of the Council of the European Union in December, decisions will be made on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the supply of ammunition to Ukraine from the EU, as well as on the Special Tribunal on the crime of russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on the X social network (formerly Twitter), talking about his conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsakhna, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During our conversation, Tsakhna and I coordinated the steps regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU and the meeting of the EU Council in December, at which a decision is expected to be taken on the opening of accession negotiations; the supply of ammunition to Ukraine from the EU and the Special Tribunal for the Crime of russian Aggression against Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, the European Commission recommended the Council of the European Union to start negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU.