After the hit of the russian Iskander ballistic missiles on the equipment of the Illichivsk ship repair plant, the damage amounted to more than UAH 269 million.

This was reported in the State Environmental Inspection of the South-Western District on November 21.

It will be recalled that the attack took place on October 30.

"The total amount of damage caused by littering of land resources amounts to more than UAH 269 million," the message says.

Debris spread over more than 2,000 square meters.

Information about the consequences of the attack was transferred to the operational headquarters of the State Environmental Inspection for the formation of a single register of damages.

