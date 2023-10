On the morning of Monday, October 30, the russian occupiers attacked the Odesa District with rockets. The target of the enemy was the ship repair plant.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

According to Kiper, a fire broke out as a result of the attack, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged.

Two people were injured. The man born in 1961 and a woman born in 1966 was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. They are provided with all necessary medical assistance.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of October 30, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-type UAVs and two Kh-59 guided air missiles. Air defense forces shot down all 14 enemy targets.

The KAR Kh-59 was launched by enemy aircraft from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Shaheds flew from the south-eastern direction - Primorsko-Akhtarsk (the aggressor country of the russian Federation).

All 14 enemy air targets were destroyed by the anti-aircraft defense, in particular within the Mykolayiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.