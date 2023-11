Russian army attacks Odesa with missiles and drones overnight into November 6. 5 people injured, buildings dam

Overnight into Monday, November 6, the russian occupation army attacked Odesa with various types of missiles and attack drones. As a result of the attack, five people were injured.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to him, russian missiles hit the central part of the city. An industrial building, which is not in use, was also hit.

In addition, the occupiers damaged the museum building in the historic part of the city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As a result of the shelling, five people were injured and were hospitalized.

Kiper also reported that the russians targeted attack drones at port infrastructure facilities. Air defense vehicles managed to shoot down 15 drones.

The head of the Regional Military Administration did not specify how many drones the occupiers launched over Odesa in total and whether hits were recorded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 2, the russian invaders tried to attack the Odesa Region using P-800 Onyx missiles. They managed to shoot down on approach.

On October 7, the occupiers shelled Odesa with Onyx missiles, as a result of which four people were injured.