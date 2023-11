The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation and russian officials are trying to quell the russian hysteria surrounding the Ukrainian operations on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson Region.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to military analysts, russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated at the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of russia on November 21 that russian troops prevented all attempts by Ukraine to conduct successful "landing operations in the Kherson axis."

Shoigu went on to say that russian troops were inflicting "colossal" losses on Ukrainian forces.

Shoigu's statement is likely an attempt to play down the concerns of some russian military bloggers about russia's inability to resolutely repulse Ukrainian attacks on the east bank of the Dnieper, but it is unlikely to quiet the growing murmurs in the russian media space.

Russian military bloggers continue to acknowledge Ukrainian presence on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson Region and complain that russian forces are unable to suppress Ukrainian operations in the area.

On November 21, a russian military blogger stated that Ukrainian troops destroyed an entire russian assault group near Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper River).

On November 17, a russian insider source said that as a result of the Ukrainian strike, 76 russians in the 1st battalion of the 35th separate motorized rifle brigade (41st combined arms army of the Central Military District) were killed as they tried to conduct a "distraction maneuver" in the Skadovsk district.

A russian serviceman from the 810th separate marine brigade (Black Sea Fleet), operating near Krynky, said in a video released on November 21 that the russian military forces servicemen who have not yet recovered from their injuries to carry out assaults.

Also, a russian military blogger published a letter allegedly from a russian soldier operating near Krynky on November 21 and claiming that russian troops in the Krynky area do not have reconnaissance drones, which slows their movements and creates the risk of Ukrainian attacks.

In addition, russian forces in the Krynky area also have no fire support, as artillery and mortar units quickly repositioned after "several shots" to avoid counterbattery fire.

The russian military claimed that his unit practically does not interact with other russian units operating nearby, and that the headquarters of the russian command in the Kherson axis is making unsuccessful plans because the headquarters receives incorrect and late information. The russian military also claimed that the russian command in the Kherson axis was unable to react to the changes, which led to an increase in Ukrainian attacks.

According to military analysts, it appears that military bloggers are not responding to Shoigu's statements, and ISW is not observing any significant changes in the Kherson Region that caused these complaints.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continued operations on the eastern (left) bank of the Kherson Region and reportedly advanced on November 21.

A russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked from Krynky (30 km northeast of the Kherson Region and 2 km from the Dnieper River) and entered a forest area near the settlement.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued to hold positions in Krynky, as well as near the Antonivskyi road bridge and a small railway bridge 6 km east of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Geolocation images published on November 21 show that russian troops have advanced to the northeast of Krynky. The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation reported that units of the 810th separate marine infantry brigade (Black Sea Fleet) of the russian federation are operating in the Kherson axis.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (Magyar) reported that on November 19, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on the occupiers who had gathered for the award ceremony.

According to Magyar, 25 occupiers were killed on the spot, and more than 100 persons were wounded.

He called this strike revenge for the servicemen of the 128th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on whom the russians fired a missile during the formation and award ceremony.