Slovak police unblock border with Ukraine and free passage for trucks

On the night of November 22, the Slovak police unblocked the border and freed passage for cargo vehicles to the international checkpoint Uzhhorod - Vyshnye Nemetske.

This is stated in the message of the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the crossing is currently operating normally and customs border control is carried out on both sides.

As of 8:00 a.m., the queues for cargo vehicles at the Uzhhorod - Vyshnye Nemetske checkpoint are:

- for departure from Ukraine - 20 trucks (e-queue - 1,347 vehicles);

- for entry into Ukraine - 400 vehicles;

Checkpoint Chop-Zakhon queues in the cargo direction:

- for departure from Ukraine - 40 trucks (e-queue - 2,478 vehicles);

- 190 vehicles for entry into Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 22, the movement of trucks to Ukraine was temporarily unblocked at the border with Slovakia.

On November 21, Slovak transporters blocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine through the Vyshnye Nemetske checkpoint.

On November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.