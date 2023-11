Holding elections is impossible in wartime, illegal under martial law, and will divide a country focused on fighting full-scale russian aggression. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

Zelenskyy said that russia still very much wants to remove him from power, and called the end of the current year the deadline for the operation. According to the President, the operation under the code name "Maidan-3" aims to change the head of state, but not necessarily through assassination. According to Zelenskyy, the aggressor state will use any tools it has for this.

"So that's the idea, by the end of the year. They've even called it an operation. You see we can live with that. But holding elections next year is illegal under martial law, impossible because of the war, and will divide the country when people are focused on the fight against russia," the President emphasized.

The publication writes that there is a growing awareness in the world that the war in Ukraine will not end quickly.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of russia, the Ukrainian special services foiled at least 5-6 attempts on his life.

Zelenskyy also denied the possibility of negotiations with the aggressor state of russia.

Also, in an interview with a tabloid, Zelenskyy answered whether Ukraine would risk killing putin if such an opportunity arose.