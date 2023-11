The VEON telecommunications group, which includes the Kyivstar mobile communications operator, is asking the court to lift the arrest of 47.85% of Kyivstar's shares.

This is stated in a message of Kyivstar, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that 100% of Kyivstar is owned by VEON, which is a public company, and none of its direct shareholders fall under US, EU or UK sanctions.

"In the clarification of the US Department of Finance, it is stated that the company that owns 47.8% of VEON shares (the Luxembourg investment fund LetterOne) is not under sanctions. From February 2022, any influence of LetterOne representatives on the activities of VEON is limited, and the activities of VEON are managed the board of directors, which consists of independent members of the board. Accordingly, VEON appealed to the court in Ukraine with a request to remove the arrest from the share of corporate rights of Kyivstar, which was imposed according to the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court," the message reads.

Currently, Kyivstar is waiting for consideration of the petition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the deputy head of the Office of the President, Rostyslav Shurma, states that there is a high probability of sanctions against Kyivstar with subsequent confiscation of this company.

In October, the court arrested all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrey Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of the shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the mobile operator lifecell.