A court has seized all corporate rights in Ukraine that belonged to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

The SSU press service announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the materials of the Security Service, the court seized all corporate rights in Ukraine that belonged to the subsidiary russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov. They belong to the environment of putin and are involved in the "schemes" of large-scale financing of armed aggression of the russian federation. The court decision concerns 20 companies and financial and credit institutions that kremlin oligarchs own as final beneficiaries or through controlled offshore companies," the statement said.

The cost of arrested corporate rights is more than UAH 17 billion.

Among the blocked assets are financial and insurance companies, mobile communications and IT enterprises, as well as mineral water plants.

It is noted that the seizure of this property will not allow russian owners to "rewrite" it to shell persons in order to avoid further transfer of assets to the income of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service documented the criminal activities of the russian oligarch Mikhail Friedman, who was involved in financing the war of the aggressor country of the russian federation against Ukraine.