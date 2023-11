Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has instructed the inspection of the Ministry of Defense to find out the circumstances of the death of soldiers from the 128th separate mountain-assault Zakarpattia brigade. Umerov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I sympathize with the families of the fallen soldiers from the 128th separate mountain-assault Zakarpattia brigade. All the circumstances of what happened will be found out. I instruct the Main Inspection of the Ministry of Defense to conduct a full check on the fact of this tragedy," he wrote.

The Minister noted that Ukraine is at war with a treacherous terrorist and it is necessary to make every effort to protect people and give honest answers to the relatives and friends of the fallen soldiers.

The Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom AFU) reported on its Telegram channel that on November 3, on the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy launched insidious attacks on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Polohy and Vasylivka Districts.

In particular, the enemy hit the personnel of the 128th separate mountain-assault brigade with an Iskander-M missile, as a result of which servicemen were killed, and local residents also received injuries of varying degrees of severity. A clarification of the circumstances is underway.

Head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta on the Telegram channel asked the Zakarpattia Region residents and entrepreneurs in catering establishments to refrain from any entertainment events and concerts in the next few days.

"I advise you to visit temples, pray for our defenders. After official information and with the permission of the 128th separate mountain-assault brigade, there will be an order honoring the fallen soldiers," he wrote.

The military on social networks reports that the russian army attacked Ukrainian soldiers in a frontline village of the Zaporizhzhia Region, who were probably gathered in one place to be awarded in honor of Artillery Day; we can preliminarily talk about more than 20 killed.