President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv.

Michel announced this on the X social network (formerly Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Good to be back in Kyiv - among friends,” he wrote.

He illustrated this message with a photo where he was met on the platform of the Kyiv railway station by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yevhen Perebyinis and the EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier on Tuesday, the President of Moldova Maia Sandu announced that she arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the European Council Charles Michel to discuss the accession of Moldova and Ukraine to the European Union and strengthening of regional security.

Since 2014, the Day of Dignity and Freedom has been celebrated in Ukraine on November 21. This is a public holiday established in honor of the beginning of two significant events in recent Ukrainian history on this day - the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity in 2013.

Ukraine expects that during the meeting of the Council of the European Union in December, decisions will be made on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, the supply of ammunition to Ukraine from the EU, as well as on the Special Tribunal on the crime of russian aggression against Ukraine.