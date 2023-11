HIMARS, anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles. USA allocates new military aid package to Ukraine

The United States of America announced the provision of a new package of military aid worth USD 100 million to Ukraine. It included the M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles.

The US Department of Defense announced this on Monday, November 20.

The new military aid package includes one M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have been using them against the russian occupiers since the summer of 2022.

The package also included the following weapons and equipment:

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

Javelin anti-tank complexes;

AT-4 anti-tank grenade launchers;

TOW anti-tank missiles;

105 mm and 155 mm caliber artillery shells;

additional ammunition for HIMARS systems;

ammunition for destroying obstacles;

equipment for cold weather;

spare parts, maintenance and auxiliary equipment;

more than 3 million cartridges for small arms.

"The United States remains committed to cooperating with the coalition created by the United States, which includes about 50 allies and partners, providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs for self-defense," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the White House announced that the United States had used 96% of the funds allocated to help Ukraine.

According to the Bloomberg agency, Ukraine may remain without military aid by the beginning of 2024.