New arms supply to Ukraine was held hostage by the U.S. budget process. Congress approved funding for the federal government but did not include aid to Ukraine (USD 61.4 billion) and Israel (USD 14.3 billion), as requested by President Joseph Biden. Supporters of Ukraine in Congress are starting to work on a package of measures that, at the request of Republicans, will include reform of migration policy.

In the best case, the allocation of money to Ukraine may be approved in mid-December, but the process may drag on until New Year's Day, writes Bloomberg. Meanwhile, both Kyiv and its supporters in Washington warn that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are already running out of ammunition, weapons, and fuel. Without new supplies, the Ukrainian army may be forced to retreat.

The prospects for a new agreement look best in the Senate, where Ukraine has powerful supporters in both parties. Senators plan to finalize the deal next week so they can vote on it after the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23-26). Problems are expected in the House of Representatives, where a group of ultra-conservatives not only opposes continued aid to Ukraine but also demands measures to radically limit migration, which Democrats consider unacceptable.

The resources with which the United States can continue to provide Ukraine in accordance with the approved budgetary capabilities are close to being exhausted, warned the representative of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby: "There is fighting on the front, and our ability to continue to support Ukraine is at risk of disruption."