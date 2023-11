The US has used almost all the funds approved by Congress to help Ukraine.

This was stated by the Coordinator of Strategic Communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, at a briefing, Voice of America writes.

"If we count from the total amount of funds that have been provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, which is more than USD 60 billion, and this is not only security assistance, this is economic, financial assistance and humanitarian assistance - we have used approximately 96% of what is left," he said.

The representative of the White House specified that the USA used more than 90% of the funds for security assistance for Ukraine.

"The Department of Defense has up to about USD 1.1 billion to resupply before the winter. So that runway is getting shorter, and that's why we need to approve this additional request (in Congress. - ed.)," Kirby added.

The official stressed that the US should continue to provide Ukraine with security assistance so that Ukrainian forces can make the most of the time they have left before the weather deteriorates, making the advance more difficult.

"To the question of whether the President believes they can do it - absolutely. We believe they will be able to win back their territory. I think they have been underestimated from the very beginning of this conflict. They are capable, they are strong, they are brave. They have good command and control," Kirby noted.

It will be recalled that earlier the Democrats in the US Senate blocked aid to Israel without aid to Ukraine.