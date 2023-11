Prosecutors wanted to ban MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi from conducting video broadcasts on YouTube, Telegram, TikTok and Instagram, but the court refused to grant such a request.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the court hearing, the prosecutors asked to impose an additional duty on Dubinskyi, obliging him to refrain from communication and influence through video broadcasts, including, but not exclusively, through the multi-platform messenger Telegram, video hosting YouTube, social media application TikTok, social networks Instagram, X and others.

According to the prosecutors, this will ensure the fulfillment of the tasks of the criminal proceedings and the achievement of the effectiveness of the said criminal proceedings.

At the same time, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv rejected this demand of the prosecutors, because the prosecutors did not provide any evidence to support this demand.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi filed an appeal against the decision of the Pecherskyi Court, which took him into custody.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv took into custody Member of Parliament Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of treason.

He was placed in a separate cell in the Lukianivska remand prison.