German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. With his arrival, he wants to confirm his support for Ukraine.

This is reported by ntv.

The politician arrived in the capital Kyiv by train early in the morning. During the day, he will meet with his Ukrainian colleague Rustem Umierov and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The main topics of the trip are the training of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid. The minister's visit should also confirm Germany's support for Ukraine.

The plans include laying wreaths on Maidan, where the Euromaidan began ten years ago, and visiting the Ukrainian military training ground.

This is the second visit of Pistorius to Kyiv since taking the post of Minister of Defense. He was last in Kyiv in February.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, held talks with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. The parties discussed the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format.

On November 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv.

One of the goals of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was to learn about the winter strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the war.