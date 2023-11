On Monday, November 20, U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv.

He announced this on his account on the social network X (Twitter).

"I'm here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia's aggression, both now and into the future," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of October, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umierov, held talks with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin. The parties discussed the upcoming meeting in the Rammstein format.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, believes that the United States will return to approving the decision on aid to Ukraine at the end of November - December.

Markarova also noted that there are almost no discussions in the U.S. regarding the armed component of aid to Ukraine; discussions revolve around direct budget aid and humanitarian aid.

Previously, on November 16, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a law on short-term government funding to avoid a government shutdown, which does not include funding to support either Ukraine or Israel.