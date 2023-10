The VEON telecommunications group, which includes the mobile operator Kyivstar, has withdrawn from the russian market.

This is stated in the message of VEON, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"VEON announces the completion of its exit from russia by closing an agreement for the sale of its russian assets to a group of high-ranking members of the management of PJSC VimpelCom, led by VimpelCom CEO Alexander Torbakhov. The agreement does not provide for any buyback agreements and means a complete exit from the russian market for VEON - a company that serves six interesting and promising emerging markets, demonstrating high growth rates and operating with a low level of debt burden and sufficient level of liquidity," the statement said.

Director General of VEON Group Kaan Terzioglu said that in the future the group will focus on the development of the markets of Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyivstar continues to work as usual.

Last week, the court arrested all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 100% of Kyivstar PrJSC, which is controlled by russian oligarchs through the Dutch company VEON Ltd.