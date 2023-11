Number of mobile groups for hunting Shaheds increasing in Ukraine

Ukraine is expanding the network of mobile groups to combat the attack drones of the aggressor state of russia.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Kuleba announced this on his Telegram channel on Sunday, November 19.

Kuleba noted that a difficult winter awaits Ukraine, so critical infrastructure and civilian objects need better protection from russian attacks.

For this purpose, the number of mobile groups to fight the Shaheds is increasing throughout the country.

"Active work on expanding the network of mobile groups to combat strike drones is ongoing. We are working together to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure and civilian objects. Mobile groups have already proven their effectiveness," said the Deputy Head of the President's Office.

According to Kuleba, regional military administrations are working on equipping units with transport and necessary equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 19, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the north with Shahed type UAVs.

On November 17, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine published a video of training of border guards on the destruction of enemy air targets.

We will remind you that in October, the russian invaders launched 243 Shaheds, 15 Kh-59 guided air missiles, as well as 9 cruise missiles over Ukraine.