Overnight into November 19, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine from the north (the Kursk region - the aggressor country of the russian federation) with Shahed-type UAVs. Air Defense Forces worked in three regions.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

So, it is reported that the launches of 20 attack drones were recorded.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Kyiv, Poltava, and Cherkasy Regions.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Reuters reported with reference to the report of the Institute of Science and International Security (ISIS) that the aggressor country, russia continues the construction of a factory for the production of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan. At the same time, the international community has not yet introduced sanctions either against the owner of the enterprise or against the companies associated with it.

In October, russian invaders launched 243 Shaheds, 15 Kh-59 guided air missiles, and nine cruise missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed almost all targets.