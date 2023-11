Russia strengthening air defense in a number of regions of country - ISW

The aggressor country of the russian federation is strengthening air defense over the Central Federal District of russia in response to Ukraine's intention to conduct a winter campaign to intercept russian supply routes in the rear areas.

This is reported in the ISW report.

Russian authorities have reportedly organized patrols to protect critical infrastructure facilities to prevent attacks. Also, the russian government began to finance the creation of "territorial defense lines" for the regions bordering Ukraine.

According to analysts, the russian authorities are also updating the list of all critical infrastructure facilities and important transport facilities that require protection from a number of threats.

The Central Federal District consists of 18 subjects of the russian federation, including the Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod Oblasts bordering Ukraine.

