Russia loses initiative in Black Sea and forced to hide its warships - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the aggressor country of russia is no longer able to use the Black Sea as a foothold to destabilize the region.

He said this during a speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

"We were able to intercept russia's initiative in the Black Sea and created such security conditions that force the aggressor to flee from the eastern part of the water area and try to hide warships," the President said.

According to him, Ukraine was able to show that the cooperation of the peoples of the Black Sea region is capable of restoring stability to the world food market.

We are talking about the western region of the Black Sea, the protection of which made it possible to open export corridors.

Zelenskyy also called on the PABSEC participants to strengthen cooperation in the Black Sea region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said that 100 civilian vessels have already used the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor.

We will remind, as of the end of October, 700,000 tons of grain were exported through the sea corridor in the Black Sea.