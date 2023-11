With the onset of rainy weather in the southern direction, the number of attacks decreased. The right bank can take a bit of a break.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to Humeniuk, rainy weather prevents the terrorists from gaining new positions, and our soldiers, meanwhile, continue to knock out the terrorists from the constant ones.

"In our area of responsibility, it is noticeable that with the onset of such a period of rainy weather, quite persistent, the number of cases of shelling has decreased. It is more difficult for the enemy to master new positions, because we knock them out of constant ones and they need to equip new ones somewhere. And while they are doing this, the right bank can take a break a little," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of the south of Ukraine, captain of the 1st rank Natalia Humeniuk previously said that now the main work of the Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper River is a counter-battery struggle in order to reduce the ability of the occupiers to inflict damage on the right bank of the Kherson Region, but the details are not yet subject to publicity in order for the operation to be successfully completed.

Also, according to Humeniuk, the russian invaders are trying to equip logistics for themselves on the occupied left bank of the Kherson Region due to the approaching winter.