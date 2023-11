Russian invaders are trying to equip logistics for them on the occupied left bank of the Kherson Region due to the approaching winter.

The spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk reported this on the air of the Radio Svoboda.

"For a long time, we see maneuvers of forces and means. Obviously, they are trying to equip logistics for them due to the approaching winter weather conditions. Because really cold snap is coming, stormy weather has held up for a long time. They are trying to gain a foothold in the positions in which they are now. Trying to settle where it is more or less comfortable. Since they have been preparing for a long time, the Defense Forces will conduct some actions in the direction of the Left Bank. And then they built mine-explosive barriers even at the edge of the water. Then there was an explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the washing off of all these fences. And accordingly, they work against the occupiers themselves, because they continue to be blown up on the mines that the water has scattered across a large area," she says.

According to Humeniuk, russian forces know that the second and third echelons of their defense are firmly equipped, fixed by reinforced concrete structures.

"According to the instinct of self-preservation, they gravitate to the second line, where it will be more or less comfortable to live a winter and gain a foothold. So far, they are forced under pressure from their own military-political leadership to stay in positions that are hastily equipped. They tried to move away from the big water, something there was accumulated somewhere, somehow entrenched. But all these positions are known to us and we work on them with fire. This is a counter-battery struggle," Humeniuk adds.

As Humeniuk notes, there are no signs of the creation of offensive groups of russian forces on the left bank.

Recall, according to Humeniuk, the russian invaders allegedly announced their retreat from the left bank of the Kherson Region in order to provoke a reaction from the Ukrainian Defense Forces.