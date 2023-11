Currently, the main work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the left bank of the Dnieper River is a counter-battery fight in order to reduce the possibility of the occupiers inflicting damage on the right bank of the Kherson Region. Still, the details are not yet subject to disclosure in order for the operation to be successfully completed.

The head of the joint coordination press center of the South Operational Command/Rank 1 Captain, Nataliya Humeniuk, told about this on the air of the telethon, ArmiyaInform reports.

According to her, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 37 invaders and eight artillery units in the south. They are actively searching for and destroying concentrations of enemy armored vehicles.

Nataliya Humeniuk spoke about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson Region. Due to bad weather conditions, the enemy is using less tactical aviation, but this can change at any moment. The defense forces are preparing measures to strengthen air defense in this direction, which aims to make life much more difficult for the enemy.

"There are still plans for long-range work, which will be aimed at destroying aviation. This is being talked about at all levels, and we need to work on exactly this," she comments.

The occupiers continue to cover themselves with the civilian population of the occupied south of Ukraine as a human shield, concentrating their units in residential buildings, placing their headquarters in multi-story buildings where the upper floors are occupied by the civilian population.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russians brought medical personnel to the captured part of the Kherson region due to the reluctance of residents to cooperate with the occupiers.

In addition, at the beginning of November, it became known that in the occupied Kherson Region, the russians were stopping people from checking their phones for Ukrainian content.

Earlier, it was reported that collaborators tortured residents in the Kherson Region in order to identify representatives of the Ukrainian underground.