Zelenskyy says that he is ready for long war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is emotionally ready for a long-term war.

He said this in an interview with The Economist, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have to be ready, my team has to be ready for a long war, and emotionally I'm ready," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that russia itself is fragile.

"(Putin) doesn't understand that he will lose in a long war. Because it doesn't matter if 60% or 70% (of russians) support him. No, his economy will lose," Zelenskyy assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that peace negotiations with the aggressor state, the russian federation, are possible only after the complete withdrawal of russian troops from the occupied territories.

Zelenskyy admitted that he keeps a gun with him.

Putin's regime is currently still an unconquered enemy. The war in Ukraine is the first war where absolutely all types of weapons were used, said the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine entered a long-term phase of the war, how long it will last is difficult to predict.