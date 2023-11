The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson axis, as a result of which they managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads.

This is stated in the message of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of pre-planned measures to repel the large-scale armed aggression of the russian federation, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful actions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson axis. Thanks to the courage and professionalism of the Ukrainian marines, in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces, they managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads," it says.

It is noted that during the fighting, the russian occupiers suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment. In particular, since the beginning of these measures, the enemy lost: personnel - 1,216 killed and 2,217 wounded, 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars, 135 units of various vehicles, 48 units of armored combat vehicles, including armored personnel carriers and BMPs, 9 MLRS, 14 watercraft, 15 units of special equipment, 4 command posts, 29 warehouses with ammunition, both field and stationary. In addition, 135 FPV drones and 5 UAVs of the operational-tactical level were neutralized by the combined EW unit of the Marine Corps.

"Ukrainian marines carry out fire damage on the left bank of the Kherson Region and carry out actions aimed at destroying the enemy," the message summarizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, captain 1st rank Nataliya Humeniuk, previously reported that currently the main work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnieper is counter-battery combat in order to reduce the possibility of the occupiers to inflict damage on the right bank of the Kherson Region, but the details are not yet to be disclosed in order for the operation to be successfully completed.

Also, according to Humeniuk, the russian invaders are trying to arrange logistics for themselves on the occupied left bank of the Kherson Region due to the approach of winter.