Russia takes frigate to Black Sea, and South Operational Command explains how many missiles it can carry

On Friday, November 17, the russian occupying forces took a frigate into the Black Sea.

This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the ship group is small, but they still took out the frigate.

"These are 8 Kalibr-type missiles, ready for use. For a long time, there was no surface missile carrier on duty, just like a submarine. They hid in the base points because it was very stormy. Now the sea is moderate, the frigate can withstand such weather," she said.

Humeniuk added that even hiding behind suitable weather conditions, the enemy can also use a missile carrier in the sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed the defeat in temporarily occupied Kerch of one of the most modern ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the Kalibr cruise missile carrier.

Later, the networks published a video of the moment when a Ukrainian missile hit the russian small missile ship Askold, which was in the docks of the Zalyv shipbuilding plant in Kerch on November 4, as well as photos of the consequences of the hit.

According to the head of the Joint Press Center of the South Operational Command Nataliya Humeniuk, the damage to the russian missile carrier, which was hit during the strikes on the Zalyv shipyard in occupied Kerch, will not allow it to quickly return to combat duty.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the russian ship Askold, hit in Kerch.